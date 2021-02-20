King DAG (KDAG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and $1.55 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.