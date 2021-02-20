Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

