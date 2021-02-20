Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,869. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

