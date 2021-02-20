KeyCorp Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

