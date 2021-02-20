KeyCorp Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $35.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,383 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

