Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €22.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.59 ($17.17).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.60 ($20.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

