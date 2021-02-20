KeeperDAO Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $16.26 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $636.24 or 0.01113934 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.51 or 0.00526135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00412279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00028131 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.