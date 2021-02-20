Karl Strohmeyer Sells 933 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX opened at $680.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $716.87 and a 200-day moving average of $744.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

