KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

