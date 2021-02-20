Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $496.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

