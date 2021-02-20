Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $496.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

