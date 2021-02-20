K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 55,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

FPAY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.20. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

