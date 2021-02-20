K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $238.88.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.