Juventus Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.87 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $2.95 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $11.30 or 0.00019916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.02 or 0.00466996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00081804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00401519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

