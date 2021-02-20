Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $284.82

Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) (LON:JGC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.82 ($3.72) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.50). Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 17,902 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.13. The stock has a market cap of £55.08 million and a PE ratio of 76.94.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (JGC.L) Company Profile (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

