Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

On Monday, December 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

