Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L)’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,600 ($86.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,402.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,649.34. The company has a market cap of £415.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54).

In related news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

