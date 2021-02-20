JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

