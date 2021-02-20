JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of MRC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.