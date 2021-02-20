JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.83 and last traded at $58.03. Approximately 177,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 127,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,249,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

