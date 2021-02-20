Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.02 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,007,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

