JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 12,500 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $66.84. 3,118,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

