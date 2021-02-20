JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 50,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,046,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 3,118,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.