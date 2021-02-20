JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $1,152,725.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 3,118,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

