Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson Sells 1,410 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $7,240.00.

TCX opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.