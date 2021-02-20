Jennison Associates LLC Sells 865,788 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865,788 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SunPower by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

