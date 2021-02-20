Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after acquiring an additional 315,436 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

