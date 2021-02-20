Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344,581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

