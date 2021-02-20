Jennison Associates LLC Buys 468 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $166.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

