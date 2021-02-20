Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 74,996 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

