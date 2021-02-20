JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

