Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danaos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Danaos in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

DAC opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $969.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

