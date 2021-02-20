Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Gap in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,577 shares of company stock valued at $952,072. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 75.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.