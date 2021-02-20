Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $210.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.