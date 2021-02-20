Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $210.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.