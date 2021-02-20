Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter valued at $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

