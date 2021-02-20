Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of TKA opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.65.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

