Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$39.43 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

Jde Peets Company Profile

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.