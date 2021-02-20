Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $1,140,273.75 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,152.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
JAMF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
