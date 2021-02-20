James Cornelius Sells 3,278 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $259,224.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, James Cornelius sold 172 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $13,419.44.

On Thursday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 482 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $37,157.38.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

