Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.