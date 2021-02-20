Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $124.48.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

