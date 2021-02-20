Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $10,231,559 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

