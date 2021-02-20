Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hasbro stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

