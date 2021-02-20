Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $263.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.