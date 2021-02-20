Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

