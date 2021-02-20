J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $130.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JCOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.42.

JCOM stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

