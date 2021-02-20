iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $131.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

