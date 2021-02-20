iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

