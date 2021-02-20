iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 130,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

