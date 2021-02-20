iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Trading Up 0%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.73. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.