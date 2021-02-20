Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 32,122 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,791% compared to the typical volume of 1,111 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

